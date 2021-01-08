Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DSX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.71.

Shares of DSX opened at $2.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $185.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.11.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.65 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. Research analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 24.6% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,985,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,797 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 41.9% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 914,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 270,080 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 92,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.