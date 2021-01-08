Dev Ittycheria Sells 8,955 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.11, for a total value of $3,090,460.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,045,766.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Friday, December 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.27, for a total value of $9,634,450.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.39, for a total value of $8,728,650.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $351.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.66 and a beta of 0.80. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $399.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MongoDB by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in MongoDB by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on MongoDB from $310.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MongoDB from $290.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.08.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.