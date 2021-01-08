Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.30 ($27.41) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €19.87 ($23.37).

DTE traded up €0.24 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €15.35 ($18.06). The stock had a trading volume of 11,773,167 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.72. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

