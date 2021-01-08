Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.52 ($58.26) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €45.50 ($53.53).

FRA:DPW opened at €41.34 ($48.64) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €40.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is €38.07. Deutsche Post AG has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

