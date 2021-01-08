Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DLAKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 60.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

