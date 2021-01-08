Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
DLAKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $14.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $18.00.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.
