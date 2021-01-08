Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Hold

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

CMC opened at $23.20 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,080,413.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 19.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 15.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

