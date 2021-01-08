DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock Price Up 8.2%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s stock price rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.88 and last traded at $34.59. Approximately 744,910 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 709,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.97.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on DermTech in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on DermTech in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on DermTech in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on DermTech in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DermTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Get DermTech alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55. The company has a market cap of $672.70 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.60.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $28,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,132 shares in the company, valued at $601,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 6,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,758.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,017 shares of company stock worth $278,325 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in DermTech by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 487,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 201,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DermTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.