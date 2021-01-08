Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Stephens

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday, AR Network reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DENN. Wedbush raised their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Denny’s has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,635. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $930.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.26 and a beta of 1.68.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Denny’s by 3,978.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 71.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

