Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.78

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 15945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut Denison Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.51.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 51,096 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 15,802,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 131,322 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 25,269.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 564,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 562,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,351,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 654,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,609,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 666,546 shares during the last quarter.

Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.