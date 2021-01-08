DeltaShares S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRM) Trading Up 0.5%

DeltaShares S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRM)’s share price were up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.42 and last traded at $54.42. Approximately 6,335 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 2,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.14.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.20.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DeltaShares S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeltaShares S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.