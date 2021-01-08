Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) in a research note published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delcath Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $18.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $75.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.78. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $19.82.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gerard J. Michel bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,395. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 608,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.