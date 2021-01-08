Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) (LON:DKL) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.80

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) (LON:DKL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.55 ($0.06), with a volume of 1584231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.45 ($0.06).

The stock has a market capitalization of £25.14 million and a PE ratio of -11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.33.

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) Company Profile (LON:DKL)

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. The company owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

