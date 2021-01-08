Degenerator (MEME) Price Tops $32.63 on Major Exchanges

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degenerator token can currently be bought for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.50 or 0.00249118 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00037125 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001790 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 102.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $573.16 or 0.01510929 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 86.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Degenerator Token Trading

Degenerator can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

