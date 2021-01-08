Decklar Resources Inc. (ASN.V) (CVE:ASN) Shares Up 7.1%

Decklar Resources Inc. (ASN.V) (CVE:ASN)’s share price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.30. 131,643 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 46,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.28 million and a P/E ratio of -8.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80.

Decklar Resources Inc. (ASN.V) Company Profile (CVE:ASN)

Asian Mineral Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in Vietnam. It also extracts and processes nickel mineral deposits. The company produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates. It primarily holds a 90% interest in the Ban Phuc nickel mine located to the west of Hanoi in Son La province, northwestern Vietnam.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Decklar Resources Inc. (ASN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decklar Resources Inc. (ASN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.