Dash 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $861.87 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $985.86 million and approximately $861.87 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $99.48 or 0.00241628 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dash has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00029973 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001603 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $476.86 or 0.01158279 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 46.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000415 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,910,342 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.