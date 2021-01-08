Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DAR. Stephens started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Darling Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.55.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $66.40 on Monday. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $850.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brad Phillips sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,469.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $2,291,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,416,401.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,496 shares of company stock worth $6,490,284 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 118,209 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 229,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 80,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

