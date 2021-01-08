DAOBet (BET) Price Hits $0.0082 on Major Exchanges

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 21.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $49,548.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DAOBet has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,583.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.74 or 0.01085654 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00038835 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00188349 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001889 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

