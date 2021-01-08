Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Danone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 513,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.73. Danone has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

