Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Given a €59.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) received a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s previous close.

BN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €62.00 ($72.94).

Get Danone S.A. (BN.PA) alerts:

BN stock traded up €0.48 ($0.56) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €55.08 ($64.80). 1,407,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone S.A. has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €53.12 and its 200-day moving average is €55.72.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.