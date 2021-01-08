Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Given a €59.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) received a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s previous close.

BN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €62.00 ($72.94).

BN stock traded up €0.48 ($0.56) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €55.08 ($64.80). 1,407,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone S.A. has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €53.12 and its 200-day moving average is €55.72.

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

