Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Given a €58.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) received a €58.00 ($68.24) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €62.00 ($72.94).

Shares of BN stock opened at €54.22 ($63.79) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of €55.68. Danone S.A. has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

