Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Given a €58.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2021 // Comments off

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) received a €58.00 ($68.24) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €62.00 ($72.94).

Shares of BN stock opened at €54.22 ($63.79) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of €55.68. Danone S.A. has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

About Danone S.A. (BN.PA)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Analyst Recommendations for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN)

Receive News & Ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.