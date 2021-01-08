Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) and Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Head-To-Head Survey

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) and Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.0% of Insperity shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Insperity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Dalrada Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Insperity and Dalrada Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insperity 0 1 5 0 2.83 Dalrada Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insperity presently has a consensus price target of $87.60, suggesting a potential upside of 3.11%. Given Insperity’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Insperity is more favorable than Dalrada Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Insperity and Dalrada Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insperity $4.31 billion 0.76 $151.10 million $3.70 22.96 Dalrada Financial $1.18 million 16.25 -$2.47 million N/A N/A

Insperity has higher revenue and earnings than Dalrada Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Insperity and Dalrada Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insperity 3.58% 717.51% 10.36% Dalrada Financial -143.77% N/A -203.65%

Risk and Volatility

Insperity has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dalrada Financial has a beta of 8.64, meaning that its stock price is 764% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Insperity beats Dalrada Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services. It also provides Insperity Premier, a cloud-based human capital management platform that offers professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients; various personnel management services; and employer liability management services, as well as solutions for middle market. In addition, the company offers MarketPlace, an e-commerce portal that offers a range of products and services; and Workforce Acceleration, a human capital management and payroll services solution; time and attendance; performance management; organizational planning; recruiting; employment screening; expense management; retirement; and insurance services. The company operates through 82 offices in the United States. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company offers low-carbon heating and cooling systems. It also provides visual inspection by acetic acid kits for the detection of cervical cancer. In addition, the company offers software and technology solutions in the areas of test engineering, accessibility engineering, product engineering, and application modernization. Further, it provides cleaning solutions with electrostatic machines to spray and deodorize residential, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, manufacturing, automotive, schools/education systems, and other facilities The company was formerly known as Imaging Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Dalrada Financial Corporation in April 2004. Dalrada Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

