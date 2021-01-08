DA Davidson Raises Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target to $260.00

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its target price increased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $246.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.33% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on HELE. ValuEngine lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.
Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $223.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $230.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.51 and a 200 day moving average of $201.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 55.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at $114,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
