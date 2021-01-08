DA Davidson Raises Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target to $260.00

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its target price increased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $246.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HELE. ValuEngine lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $223.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $230.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.51 and a 200 day moving average of $201.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 55.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at $114,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

