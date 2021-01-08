D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report sales of $5.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.53 billion. D.R. Horton posted sales of $4.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year sales of $25.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.41 billion to $28.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $28.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.51 billion to $29.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.09.

NYSE DHI traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,090,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $81.21. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.94 and a 200-day moving average of $69.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214 over the last 90 days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,082,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,216,327,000 after purchasing an additional 306,226 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,379,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,622,000 after purchasing an additional 194,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,328 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.0% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

