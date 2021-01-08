CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

CONE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.65.

Shares of CONE stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $69.98. 3,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,897. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.24. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -271.37, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 109.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,087,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,586 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 12.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

