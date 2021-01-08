Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CYM.V) (CVE:CYM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Shares of Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CYM.V) (CVE:CYM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 124200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.57 million and a PE ratio of -7.50.

About Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CYM.V) (CVE:CYM)

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam products worldwide. It provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and automotive and blast mitigation products under the SmartMetal brand name. It serves defense and military, automotive and transportation, architectural, and other application.

