CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.18.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). On average, research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 523.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 420,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

