CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $185.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CYBR. BidaskClub lowered CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.06.

Shares of CYBR opened at $150.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.64. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $167.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2,147.88, a P/E/G ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 44.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,805,000 after purchasing an additional 802,839 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth $16,035,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth $7,188,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 82.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,848,000 after acquiring an additional 64,839 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

