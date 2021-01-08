CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CyberAgent Inc. provides internet services. Its business portfolio includes blog media website, internet ad business, game services and investment development business for smartphones and PC. CyberAgent Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get CyberAgent alerts:

Shares of CyberAgent stock remained flat at $$34.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.88 and a beta of -0.16. CyberAgent has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $35.70.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberAgent (CYGIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.