CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) (LON:CVSG) Shares Gap Down to $1,522.00

CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) (LON:CVSG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,522.00, but opened at $1,467.00. CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) shares last traded at $1,497.00, with a volume of 60,853 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,424.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,229.40.

CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) Company Profile (LON:CVSG)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

