Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

CUBI stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 263,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,600. The company has a market capitalization of $681.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.55. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.11 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $132,188.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $47,841.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,920 shares of company stock worth $336,103 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 19.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 186.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 62.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.