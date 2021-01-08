Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at B. Riley

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CUBI. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Customers Bancorp stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.38. 2,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,987. The firm has a market cap of $675.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.11 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $132,188.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $47,841.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,920 shares of company stock valued at $336,103. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 19.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 186.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 62.7% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

