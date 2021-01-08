CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CURO. TheStreet upgraded CURO Group from an e+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CURO Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.33.
CURO opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. CURO Group has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.
In other news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $136,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,529,319.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Baker sold 23,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $202,341.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,468.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $1,544,701 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 5,851.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CURO Group in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 31.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CURO Group
CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.
