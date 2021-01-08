CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CURO. TheStreet upgraded CURO Group from an e+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CURO Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. CURO Group has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CURO Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $136,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,529,319.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Baker sold 23,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $202,341.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,468.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $1,544,701 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 5,851.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CURO Group in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 31.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.