Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIEN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sientra by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sientra by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sientra by 24.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Sientra by 55.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sientra by 252.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $4.26 on Friday. Sientra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $214.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.26. Sientra had a negative net margin of 140.76% and a negative return on equity of 130.33%. The business had revenue of $19.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

