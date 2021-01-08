Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 8,861 Shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,861 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in GasLog Partners were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GasLog Partners stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. GasLog Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $156.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLOP. B. Riley lowered their price target on GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. GasLog Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

