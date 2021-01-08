Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 20,282 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,282 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,567,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,752 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,404,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 764,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 252,507 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,751,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 1,463,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,119,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 1,224,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $8.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $807.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

