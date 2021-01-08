Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in YRC Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in YRC Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in YRC Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in YRC Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott D. Ware sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 328,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Ware sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YRCW opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11. YRC Worldwide Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $6.56. The company has a market cap of $261.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 3.32.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YRCW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of YRC Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

