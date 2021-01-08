Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $35,000 in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 113.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $389,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 34.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $924,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HARP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Harpoon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

HARP stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $505.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

