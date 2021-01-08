Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,528 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 325.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $49,638.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 335,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,008.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Shares of SYRS opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.85. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

