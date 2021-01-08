Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 496.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

GMRE opened at $12.64 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.10 million, a PE ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

GMRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.