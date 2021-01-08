Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 31.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

LIVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. LiveXLive Media has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVX opened at $3.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.89.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 27,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $51,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,489,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,997.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 14,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,610.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,528,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,493.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 101,477 shares of company stock valued at $247,877 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.