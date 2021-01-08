Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 1,407 Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,267,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

ARQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.12. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $57,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,479.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.