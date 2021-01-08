Crypto Sports (CSPN) One Day Volume Hits $784.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 34.2% against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $501,366.19 and approximately $784.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.90 or 0.00283200 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008375 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00026115 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009131 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

