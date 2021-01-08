Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CYRX. TheStreet raised Cryoport from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cryoport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cryoport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Cryoport stock opened at $55.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.17 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $63.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.35.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,199 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,480,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 2,518.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,769 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 179,636 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,664 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

