CrowdWiz (WIZ) Price Up 53.5% Over Last Week

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded 53.5% higher against the dollar. One CrowdWiz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. CrowdWiz has a total market cap of $465,917.09 and $15.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00016938 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000489 BTC.

CrowdWiz Token Profile

WIZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 4,637,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,327,979 tokens. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

