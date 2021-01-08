Critical Review: Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) and Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) and Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and Dine Brands Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloomin’ Brands -3.45% -39.30% -0.89% Dine Brands Global -10.52% -17.91% 2.58%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bloomin’ Brands and Dine Brands Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloomin’ Brands 0 5 9 0 2.64 Dine Brands Global 0 1 6 0 2.86

Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus target price of $17.07, indicating a potential downside of 17.01%. Dine Brands Global has a consensus target price of $80.17, indicating a potential upside of 22.54%. Given Dine Brands Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dine Brands Global is more favorable than Bloomin’ Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Dine Brands Global shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Dine Brands Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and Dine Brands Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloomin’ Brands $4.14 billion 0.44 $130.57 million $1.54 13.36 Dine Brands Global $910.18 million 1.18 $104.35 million $6.95 9.41

Bloomin’ Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Dine Brands Global. Dine Brands Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bloomin’ Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Bloomin’ Brands has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dine Brands Global has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dine Brands Global beats Bloomin’ Brands on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse. As of December 29, 2019, the company owned and operated 1,045 restaurants and franchised 173 restaurants across 48 states; and owned and operated 128 restaurants and franchised 127 restaurants across 21 countries, Puerto Rico, and Guam. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. Its Applebee's restaurants offer American fare with drinks and drafts; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 1,718 Applebee's franchised restaurants, and 1,841 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants. It is also involved in the lease or sublease of 657 IHOP franchised restaurants and 2 Applebee's franchised restaurant; and the financing of franchise fees and equipment leases. The company was formerly known as DineEquity, Inc. and changed its name to Dine Brands Global, Inc. in February 2018. Dine Brands Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is based in Glendale, California.

