Critical Contrast: Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) vs. Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM)

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) and Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Ally and Proxim Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Ally -56.38% -135.21% -35.26% Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Digital Ally and Proxim Wireless, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Ally 0 0 1 0 3.00 Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digital Ally presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.16%. Given Digital Ally’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Digital Ally is more favorable than Proxim Wireless.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Digital Ally shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Digital Ally shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Digital Ally has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proxim Wireless has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Digital Ally and Proxim Wireless’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Ally $10.44 million 7.08 -$10.01 million N/A N/A Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Proxim Wireless has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digital Ally.

Summary

Digital Ally beats Proxim Wireless on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc. produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points. The company also provides VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car and body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording; and Digital Ally, a suite of data management Web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information. In addition, its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products comprise a miniature body-worn digital video system; VuVault.net, a law enforcement cloud storage solution, including cloud-based fleet management and driver monitoring/training applications; and FleetVU Manager, a Web-based software for commercial fleet tracking and monitoring. The company sells its products through direct sales and third-party distributors. Digital Ally, Inc. is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas.

Proxim Wireless Company Profile

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN. Its broadband wireless equipment is used by enterprises, service providers, carriers, government entities, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, municipalities and other organizations that need high-performance, secure, and scalable broadband wireless solutions. The company serves customers through online retailers, a network of distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. As of July 31, 2018, Proxim Wireless Corporation operates as a subsidiary of SRA Holdings, Inc.

