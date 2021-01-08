Critical Analysis: Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) versus F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) and F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bank OZK and F & M Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank OZK 21.95% 6.49% 1.09% F & M Bank 16.20% 8.90% 0.86%

Bank OZK has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F & M Bank has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Bank OZK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of F & M Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Bank OZK shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of F & M Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank OZK and F & M Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank OZK $1.27 billion 3.59 $425.91 million $3.30 10.67 F & M Bank $48.13 million 1.60 $4.51 million N/A N/A

Bank OZK has higher revenue and earnings than F & M Bank.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bank OZK and F & M Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank OZK 0 6 2 0 2.25 F & M Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank OZK currently has a consensus price target of $26.75, indicating a potential downside of 24.03%. Given Bank OZK’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bank OZK is more favorable than F & M Bank.

Dividends

Bank OZK pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. F & M Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Bank OZK pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank OZK has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Bank OZK beats F & M Bank on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products. The company also provides trust and wealth services, such as personal trusts, custodial accounts, investment management accounts, retirement accounts, and corporate trust services. In addition, it offers automated clearing house, wire transfer, transaction reporting, wholesale lockbox, remote deposit capture, automated credit line transfer, reconciliation, positive pay, and merchant and commercial card services, as well as zero balance and investment sweep accounts. Further, the company is involved in the provision of real estate appraisals; ATMs; telephone, online, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; safe deposit boxes; and other products and services, as well as processes merchant debit and credit card transactions. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 250 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, California, New York, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks and changed its name to Bank OZK in July 2018. Bank OZK was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

F & M Bank Company Profile

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services. It also provides construction loans, including residential, and land acquisition and development loans; commercial real estate loans; business loans; consumer loans, such as personal loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, installment and demand loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; credit cards; dealer finance; farmland loans; multi-family loans; and commercial and industrial loans. In addition, the company offers brokerage services; and property/casualty insurance products, as well as safe deposit boxes. Further, it originates conventional and government sponsored mortgages; and title insurance and real estate settlement services. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 11 banking offices in Rockingham, Shenandoah, Page, and Augusta counties; and a loan production office located in Penn Laird. F & M Bank Corp. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Timberville, Virginia.

