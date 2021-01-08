Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.54 and last traded at $14.20. Approximately 175,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 163,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 186.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 415.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 149,591 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

