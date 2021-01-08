Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $108.00 price objective on the LED producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $98.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CREE has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Cree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered Cree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Charter Equity restated a market perform rating on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cree from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $115.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.40 and its 200 day moving average is $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.24 and a beta of 1.43. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.67.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,530.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $942,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,135,460. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cree during the second quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Cree by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.