Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€145.00” Price Target for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1)

Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €153.93 ($181.10).

ETR:DB1 opened at €136.90 ($161.06) on Monday. Deutsche Börse AG has a 12 month low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 12 month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €137.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of €148.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.16.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

